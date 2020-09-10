Gov. Wolf calls for legislature to act on support for small businesses impacted by pandemic

YORK, YORK COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Governor Tom Wolf is calling on the state’s General Assembly to act on providing additional relief to small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The COVID-19 pandemic is a public health crisis, but it is also an economic crisis. In order to help Pennsylvania’s economy recover from the effects of COVID-19, it is vital that we continue to support businesses in Pennsylvania,especially as so many have taken on additional work and costs to keep their employees and customers safe since reopening,” Gov. Wolf said in a statement. “Small businesses have been significantly impacted by the COVID-19 mitigation efforts and further support is needed to strengthen the economy, so I am calling on the General Assembly to approve additional funds to support our small businesses.”

The governor was joined in a media conference on Thursday by the York County Economic Alliance as well as local officials and business advocates.

Governor Wolf’s fall legislative agenda is calling for the state’s congress to allocate an additional $225 million in federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act to small businesses in the form of forgivable loans and grants. The funding would be provided to small businesses in Pennsylvania through the COVID-19 Relief Statewide Small Business Assistance Program. In addition, the governor is proposing $100 million in forgivable loans and grants for the hospitality, leisure and service industries, including restaurants and bars, salons, and barber shops.

“Unprecedented times call for unprecedented measures. Our small businesses need the continued support from our commonwealth, and we are encouraged by all that has been done to date. We are optimistic of the legislative proposals set forth, and know these decisions are incredibly vital for our health and continued economic recovery,” said Kevin Schreiber, president and CEO of the York County Economic Alliance.