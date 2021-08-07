Golfers hit links for annual David Duchnik Memorial Golf Tournament

GREENFIELD TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Some golfing Saturday with a purpose in Lackawanna County.

Dozens of golfers hit the links at Sleepy Hollow Golf Course for the annual David Duchnik Memorial Golf Tournament. Golfers played for prizes while enjoying a summer day on the greens.

The tournament raises funds to help promote awareness of the “Slow Down, Move Over” law to protect first responders at roadside emergencies. The tow truck operator for whom the tournament is named was killed by a trucker who barreled into the roadside emergency scene.

“So to all those people, this is why we are able to honor and in a way celebrate David, but also make sure that this does not happen to another family,” Duchni’s wife, Marisa Duchnik said.

Money the tournament brings in helps pay for awareness billboards and even student scholarships.