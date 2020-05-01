Golfers get back on the course at a local golf club in Scott Township

SCOTT TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Like many other businesses, golf courses have been closed in Pennsylvania since mid-March due to COVID-19.

On Friday, golfers at Scott Greens Golf Club in Lackawanna County followed the yellow brick road back to the green for tee time.

“I started playing before they closed, one day I pulled up and they were closed. So I’m excited to get back out here now that they’re opened up now,” said Cory Callejas of Clarks Summit.

Scott Greens is open year-round with their indoor golf simulator, but it was forced to close for more than one month leading to a loss in revenue.

“We were 95 percent booked in our golf simulator inside. We had to cancel all of the bookings and couldn’t take on anymore. So we lost all of that revenue. Plus the fact that we were open on weekends or if it was nice during the week, we were open in march,” said Scotty Mcalarney, owner of Scott Greens Golf Club.

During the closure the club was deep-cleaned to keep future patrons healthy.

“Right now they’re sanitizing, steaming the floors, they’re doing so many things right now. Precautions, our bathroom. We’re pretty sanitized right now anyways,” said Mcalarney.

Employees even came up with ways to prevent the spread of germs; utilizing various items in clever ways, including pool noodles.

“We got the ones that sit right inside the cup. And what we did was have them cut so they’re just a hair below the lip. So if the ball does role in they’re not really touching anything. The flag has to stay in. They can’t touch anything. The ball will at least go into the cup,” said Mcalarney.

As for golfers, this day couldn’t have come soon enough.

“Just excited to do something other than sit in the house. Get out, enjoy the outside, play a little golf, looking forward to it,” said Callejas.

Golfers also tell Eyewitness News, they hope the weather stays nice so they can continue to get out of the house and remain active.