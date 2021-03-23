Golf season in full swing in Lackawanna County

TAYLOR, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — With another nice day at hand, many are taking the opportunity to hit the course for the first time this year.

“It has been a wonderful start of the season, kind of normal, you know. People have been excited after a long winter. We didn’t have any breaks over the winter, so when the weather broke, we are really excited to get out here again,” said Gregg Kosydar, general manager at Pine Hills Country Club.

“First time… This is the earliest I’ve ever been out. Never been out in March playing before. I’ve only been golfing about ten years, so, it is just something you start doing and you love it,” said Larry Butler, Scranton resident.

While some people only pick up the sport during certain seasons, others play as weather allows.

“I play when it is 32, I play when it is 20, I play when it is 90! I love the game. Ah, 56 years and having a great time,” said George Oustrich, Taylor resident.

2020 had a hiatus in the spring season, forcing many to stay off the courses.

“So last year, We did have to close due to the governor’s mandate. So that was for seven weeks. And now that we are back, operating under safe conditions, we are disinfecting. We haven’t stopped doing that this season,” said Kosydar.

With only being the beginning of spring, many hope to get out as much as they can while the weather is pleasant.

“We are only amateurs, and we have some good days, and we have some bad days, but I enjoy it,” said Oustrich.

This time last year, Pine Hills Country Club had to close due to the pandemic. Employees say the course is ready to go for those looking for a safe, outdoor activity this season.