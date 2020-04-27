Golf courses, marinas, private campgrounds in Pennsylvania to reopen May 1

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Governor Tom Wolf announced on Monday that his administration is lifting some restrictions on businesses related to certain outdoor activities.

Starting Friday, May 1, golf courses, marinas, guided fishing trips and privately owned campgrounds may reopen statewide and are required to follow updated life-sustaining business guidance and FAQ to include specifics for how these outdoor recreational industries can resume activities while prioritizing public health and safety.

Campgrounds in state parks will remain closed through Thursday, May 14.

“As we start to take measured, limited steps to reopen our commonwealth, reopening these industries will help to rebuild our economy and strengthen our mental health.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued guidance on visiting parks and recreational facilities. These guidelines must be followed statewide by businesses and when engaging in outdoor activity while the state disaster declaration remains in effect.