Goldsworthy retires as Executive Director of American Red Cross Northeast PA Chapter

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Bill Goldsworthy has retired as Executive Director of the Northeastern Pennsylvania Chapter of the American Red Cross Friday morning.

Goldsworthy held the position since May 2015 and led the organization in Lackawanna, Luzerne, Susquehanna and Wyoming counties through several large-scale disasters.

“You’re helping people all the time and that’s the best part,” said Goldsworthy.

A former mayor and past fire chief in West Pittston, Goldsworthy worked to install smoke alarms in local homes as part of the Red Cross Home Fire Campaign. Since the campaign began locally in 2015, the Red Cross and community partners have installed 14,000 smoke alarms in local homes.

Goldsworthy is leaving the local Red Cross in familiar hands. Michele Baehr, Executive Director for the Red Cross Pocono Mountains Chapter since 2014, is taking over a new combined Northeast PA Red Cross chapter territory which includes nine counties. They are Bradford, Carbon, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Monroe, Pike, Sullivan, Wayne and Wyoming counties.