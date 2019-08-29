Going Gold to Fight Childhood Cancer

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) The American Cancer Society estimates more than 11,000 children under the age of 15 will be diagnosed with cancer this year.

Several businesses in Montour County are teaming up in the fight against childhood cancer.

Eyewitness News Reporter Anja Whitehead takes us to Danville with the details.

This is Elizabeth Santorine when she was just two years old she battled juvenile chronic myeloid leukemia. In early 2000 she lost her fight to the crippling disease but it has inspired her family to do more to educate the public on childhood cancer awareness.

“If not for Elizabeth and her journey, we would not be here being so in the fight to find a cure for childhood cancer… Only 4% of the funding goes towards pediatric cancer research in the government,” said Marguerite and Joe Santorine, Oncology Parents

“So I sing this song for all of them,” said Woody Wolfe is a traveling musician who sings to children battling cancer. Six years ago he saw the need to bring more attention to childhood cancer awareness so he teamed up with Service First Federal Credit Union and Old Forge Brewing Company for their going gold event.

“I really hope that someday we can get to the point where people can associate gold with September like they do pink with October,” noted Woody Wolfe, Musician and Founder Going Gold.

Childhood Cancer Awareness Month is still days away, but they wanted to start the kick off for going gold a little early with a special gold dust pale ale.

“The street is lined with gold ribbons. As you’ll see many communities in Central PA will be doing very soon. So we are grateful for that but then tonight kicks off a month-long event,” Said Colleen Phillips, VP Marketing Service 1st Federal Credit Union

For every pint of the ale sold, a dollar will be donated to think big pediatric cancer fund that helps oncology families across Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

“The main mission for think big is to help support those families finically through that. By helping them with their rent, or mortgage payment, utility bills,” Said Colby Wesner, President Think Big Pediatric Cancer Fund

The kick-off event for Going Gold is Thursday night at Old Forge Brewing Company in Danville at 6 p-m.