Going, going, gone! Auction held at former hotel in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Going once, going twice, sold.

An auction was held in Scranton Wednesday before a former hotel is torn down. Everything must go. A new building will go in its place.

The former Red Carpet Inn and Suites here for decades will be torn down next month. Thousands of items were up for grabs at the former Red Carpet Inn and Suites.

Complete rooms with modern and older TV’s auctioned off. Even storage rooms down to the shrubs outside.

VFW Post 25 Commander James Kuchwara came to the auction to bid on three flag poles.

“I was never at an auction in my life and to start at $20 and me and another gentleman just kept going back and forth all the way up…I think the middle flag pole cost $500,” Kuchwara said.

In all, VFW Post 25 paid $1,000 for all three. They will be donated.

“Like a Little League without a flag pole. We’ll be able to donate a flag pole and put an American flag on for it,” Kuchwara said.

The property was recently sold. The owner tells Eyewitness News he plans to build the tallest building in Scranton. Designs are in its preliminary stage. It includes 250 apartments, 100 hotel rooms, restaurant and retail space.

In the meantime, everything must go before demolition starts next month.

“Overall the sale was a success and that we moved an awful a lot of weight out of here. The weight would otherwise would end up in a landfill and a lot of this merchandise will now be repurposed,” Cowley Auction Company owner John Cowley said.

Bidders have to get their winning items out as quickly as possible regardless if their item was cheap or expensive.

“A lot of the bidding went for minimum $10 bids. But a lot of items brought a lot more than that,” Cowley said.

The design stage for the new building is just starting. It’s expected to cost between $60 to $80 million and is expected to be completed in three to four years.