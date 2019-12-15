Going for ‘Chopped’ Champion

COVINGTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One local boy is taking his culinary dreams to the next level. 13-year-old Kaden Storm from Covington Township got to cook for the big leagues in an episode of Food Network’s ‘Chopped Junior’ that will air this week.

“It was very challenging. It’s something that I’ve really never done before so it was really difficult,” Storm said.

While being on national television was new to Storm, cooking was not. He started cooking in 5th grade, after he broke his arm.

“When I broke my arm it just put me in the kitchen more because I just couldn’t do anything else. That kind of just sparked the interest in cooking,” Storm said.

Storm calls the kitchen his happy place. One of the first items he cooked was steak.

“I burnt it to a crisp. I did it on the grill and you couldn’t even eat it,” he said.

Yet Storm kept cooking and two years later he was called to audition for ‘Chopped Junior’. The episode he is in was filmed in July. His mother, Kimberly Storm Ritter, is also a cook and has written a few cookbooks. She says she is extremely proud of her son.

“I think it’s in his blood honestly. I think he’s a better cook than I am. Honestly, I’ve used recipes in my cookbooks from him that he’s come up with and created on his own. So he’s a talent in his own right for sure,” Storm Ritter said.

Storm says he will keep auditioning for cooking shows and will keep cooking until he becomes a chef.