Going fishing and getting out in nature

(WBRE/WYOU) — On a gorgeous day like Sunday, here’s how many spent time relaxing: fishing.

A lot of locals escaped to nature and our local lakes and streams. Eyewitness News found people enjoying a relaxing day fishing at the Lackawanna River in the Mid-Valley area Sunday. A mild day with mostly sunny skies providing the perfect backdrop.

“Being out here and forgetting about all the craziness. Catching a fish is a bonus. It’s always nice to catch a fish but just to get out and be in nature. Be outside,” Buddy Krisler of Dickson City said.

Other anglers agreed, saying it’s just good to get out of the house and into nature.