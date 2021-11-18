GoFundMe started for Bear Creek Township plane crash victims

BEAR CREEK TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — We are learning more about the victims who survived Sunday’s small plane crash in Luzerne County.

A GoFundMe has been set up for 58-year-old Chris White and his 13-year-old daughter Angela, after the plane Chris was piloting went down in state game lands in Bear Creek.

The organizer of the donation page released a statement to Eyewitness News, saying: “We would like to thank all those involved in the rescue and the ongoing medical care of Chris and Angela. After having seen photos of the crash site, we firmly believe that their survival is a miracle, guided by the hand of God. Chris and Angela will have a long road to recovery, but we are trusting in God’s healing powers as well as the expertise of the medical community. Please continue to pray for physical, emotional, and spiritual healing for Chris, Angela, and the entire family.”