SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Funds are being raised for a Lackawanna County bar and restaurant after it caught fire on New Year’s Eve.

A fire broke out at the V-Spot Friday afternoon, as repairs were being made to the building’s roof. No patrons were inside at the time, but the damage closed the bar for the New Year’s Eve holiday and foreseeable future.

All of the employees are now temporarily out of work and a GoFundMe has been started to help them out.