(WBRE/WYOU) — Your trash may be another goat’s treasure.

Some Connecticut goat farms are asking people to donate their Christmas trees. The animals consider the trees a tasty treat. While the goats enjoy the trees, the farm at Carter Hill is selective about which trees they take.

The family will only let the goats munch on trees they know are from local tree farms. They want to make sure the trees were not sprayed with chemicals.