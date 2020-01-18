Goal surpassed for Blood Saves Lives Telethon

(WBRE/WYOU) — We want to take a moment and say thank you.

Thank you for exceeding our goal. Eyewitness News and the American Red Cross teamed up for the “Blood Saves Lives” Telethon Thursday. The goal was to get 50 people to pledge to donate blood to the American Red Cross, who took pledges in the Eyewitness News studio.

The final tally of pledged donors is 52. The holidays combined with a bad flu season means the Red Cross has less than a three-day supply.

Your donations make a difference and you can still get involved by visiting redcrossblood.org.