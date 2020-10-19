“Glitter bomb” sent to an employee of the Luzerne County 911 Communications Center

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Plains Township officials confirm that an investigation is underway for the sending of a “glitter bomb” to an employee of the Luzerne County 911 Communications Center.

The “glitter bomb” was presented as a package that when opened, sends glitter all over the area in which it is opened.

Sources close to the investigation tell Eyewitness News that the investigation centers on a Plains Township firefighter.

The Township Solicitor confirms that county detectives have searched township computers as part of the investigation.

Reporter Andy Mehalshick will have details of the investigation and reaction to it coming up on later editions of Eyewitness News.