Glen Lyon man charged with unlawful contact with a minor

PRINGLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — 34-year-old Stephen Prokop of Glen Lyon has been charged with multiple felony counts related to a sexually explicit online conversation with whom he believed to be a 15-year-old boy.

Kingston Police say a detective posing as a 15-year-old boy on a social media site was contacted by Prokop on Sept 28 and the conversation became explicit. In early November, Prokop asked inappropriate questions and asked for nude photos, continuing to ask inappropriate questions afterward.

Prokop was taken into custody Nov 9 and police say he admitted to having the conversation. He was charged with the felonies Unlawful Contact With a Minor, Contact/Communication With a Minor – Sexual Abuse of Children, Criminal Solicitation to Commit Sexual Abuse of Children and Criminal Use of a Communication Facility.

He is being held on $200,000 straight cash bail and is awaiting a preliminary hearing.