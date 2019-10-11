Giving Victims a Voice in Schuylkill County

POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and Bully Prevention Month. One Schuylkill County organization is raising awareness on both fronts and giving victims a voice.

Eyewitness News was able to see a few of the entries in Schuylkill Women In Crisis or SWIC’s student art and poetry contest. The competition isn’t just about showcasing great art. It’s shining light on two important community issues, domestic violence and bullying prevention.

“We know that the arts are a way to express what their emotions are,” SWIC president and CEO Sally Casey said.

Students across 10 schools in the county took part in the competition, raising awareness with their creative skills. The non-profit already utilizes arts as a tool for recovery.

These paintings are the work of clients in the Art as Healing program. You can see more creations at the Schuylkill Haven Public Library through October 15. The display shows how their clients channel their traumatic experiences in a healthy way.

“The problem is too big for us to fix on our own and we are just so thrilled so many in the community have come out and partnered with us,” Casey said.

Local hospital staff members will be wearing special pins on October 16, Health Cares About Domestic Violence Day. Its purpose to encourage people to break their silence about abuse.

“They, in reality, see way more victims of domestic violence than we do in the 1,100 we serve each year and it’s a great opportunity that they have to intervene,” Casey said.

SWIC will also host its’ Poetry With Purpose event on October 17. The Poetry With Purpose event is Thursday, October 17 at 6 p.m. at the Walk-In Art Center in Schuylkill Haven.

The event is free and open to the public.