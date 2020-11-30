Giving Tuesday: A nationwide effort to help nonprofits

Giving Tuesday is a day to help non-profits, one local organization is especially hurting from the coronavirus pandemic

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) —The Tuesday after Thanksgiving is known as “Giving Tuesday,” a nationwide online effort to help nonprofit groups raise funds to help provide services.

Eyewitness News will talk with officials from the Luzerne County Child Advocacy Center. They help investigate child abuse cases and provide counseling to child abuse victims.





The CAC, like many other nonprofits, have been hard hit financially because of the COVID-19 pandemic, since fundraising activities have been impacted negativity by the pandemic.

CAC officials also say there is concern that child abuse cases are not being reported because the victim is now forced to remain close to the perpetrator because of COVID-19 restrictions.

