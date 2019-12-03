Giving Tuesday: A lesson in charity

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Giving Tuesday is an international day of charitable donations held the Tuesday after Thanksgiving.

The day also symbolizes an important value to teach children. Eyewitness News Reporter Mark Hiller explains how that lesson is being delivered locally.

The creator of a Facebook page called Alex’s Giving Tuesday Fundraiser is on a mission. “This year, I’m going for $1,250.” Alex Kijek is raising funds for her group Friends of Camp Louise — a non-profit dedicated toward the restoration and re-use of the former Girl Scout camp near Shickshinny.

When asked what does $1,250 do for Camp Louise, Ms. Kijek said “It can be put in a number of places. There are always upkeep things like sewage and electrical.”

As a former girl scout who spent summers at Camp Louise, Ms. Kijek is paying it forward. “We want to make the lives of local children more enriched, give them outdoor experiences, give them leadership skills.”

Her cause is a prime example of what’s behind initiatives like Giving Tuesday. Charles Barber is President/CEO of The Luzerne Foundation. “We are an area that has been hit hard economically for a long period of time and there’s a tremendous need,” he said.

Charity is at the root of what The Luzerne Foundation does. During its 25 years of existence, it’s helped steer more than $150 million to hundreds of charities throughout Luzerne County by helping donors invest strategically.

Seven years ago, The Luzerne Foundation formed what is commonly called YAC or Youth Advisory Committee. It teaches young people the importance of getting on board with giving and meeting the needs of the community. They are lessons Mr. Barber believes need to be taught while kids are still kids.

“We need to be able to look around us and see the needs and say I can help.” It’s what Ms. Kijek did and why she’s so passionate about helping Camp Louise. “I just see it as an experience that everyone should get to have so having a part in that is just part of helping other people do that.”

Camp Louise plans to open in June 2020 as a camp to be used by both girls and boys. You can help support the camp and its Giving Tuesday fundraiser by clicking here.