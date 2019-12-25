Giving back to those in need at Christmas

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Local businessman Bob Bolus is holding his annual free Christmas dinner Wednesday night in Scranton. He started it more than 25 years ago.

“The need is to do one thing here. It’s called Merry Christmas,” Bolus said.

For many, Christmas Day is a time to give back to the community. Volunteers in Scranton spent their day with those who may not have family or friends to spend the holiday with.

“They need someone to love them and be around with them at Christmas,” volunteer Joseph Zury said.

“No one’s better, no one’s richer, poorer. It’s all about friends, camaraderie, and this is my extended family,” Bolus said.

The Christmas dinner was organized by Bolus. People can also have food delivered or take it home themselves. Bolus says he’s been doing this on Christmas Day for 26 years and it all started with a palette of turkeys.

“Nobody wanted them. The shipper didn’t want them, nobody wanted them. They said do whatever you want, give them away. So I decided at that time with a few of my friends, we’re all going through something one way or the other, I said ‘why don’t we just hold a Christmas dinner’,” Bolus said.

Bolus says they served about 3,000 meals last year.

“If you take in the consideration, they take the takeout, that’s 6,000 meals in a sense,” Bolus said.

For Marion Knowlton of Moosic, this event is much more than just a meal.

“I think it’s great. You get to socialize. You get to see people that you know and people that you don’t know. You get to meet a lot of nice people,” Knowlton said.

If you are in need of a meal this Christmas, you are in luck. Dinner is being served until 6 p.m. in the basement of the All Saints Academy in Scranton.