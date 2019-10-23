Give Manfred a Vote! Sheriff’s K-9 Deputy Competes for $5,000 Aftermath Grant

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputy Manfred needs your vote.

The K-9 officer could be the recipient of up to $5,000 in grant funding if he can gather enough online votes in the Aftermath K-9 Grant program.

The funds, a portion of the $16,500 in total prize money, can be used for training, equipment, and general expenses.

.You can Vote for Manfred once every 24 hours between October. 23 and November 3. CLICK HERE TO VOTE

The grant is sponsored by Aftermath Services, a crime scene, and biohazard remediation company.

You can earn extra votes by following them on Instagram @AftermathK9Grant.