Gisele Fetterman verbally accosted at Pittsburgh grocery store

(WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania’s lieutenant governor’s wife, Gisele Fetterman is dealing with a racist attack.

The second lady, who was born in Brazil, said a woman verbally accosted her at a Pittsburgh grocery store parking lot and then again as she was leaving the store.

“She said ‘ah there’s that n-word that Fetterman married’ and she said ‘you don’t belong here’ and called me a thief,” Fetterman said.

Fetterman did post it to Twitter and says the woman’s been identified.

Fetterman says she almost always has her security detail with her when she leaves the house, but because she was just running to a nearby grocery store on a Sunday night, decided to go alone.