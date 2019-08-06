Girls on the Run Shoe Drive

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) If you’re looking to get rid of some old sneakers or shoes, donate them.

Girls On The Run Pocono just kicked off their sixth annual used shoe drive. The organization collects gently used sneakers, flip flops, sandals and more. The shoes are then shipped to a third world country.

Girls On The Run gets money from the donations based on the weight of the shoes. The money is then used for scholarship programs to help girls in 3rd through 8th grade develop goal setting and build self-esteem.

After the 10-week program, the girls then run a 5k celebration run. The Pocono chapter serves Monroe, Pike, Luzerne, Lackawanna, Wayne, and Northampton counties. Last year the drive collected nearly 11,000 pounds of footwear.

“We’ll have barrels out at different businesses throughout the counties and now we’re finding that businesses actually call us and want a barrel at their business. It’s becoming a well-known thing in the community,” said Dolores Everett, Council Director.

The drive runs until Thanksgiving. For more information click the LINK.