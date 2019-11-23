Girls on the Run Celebration 5K in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Dozens of young girls made their way through the streets of Lackawanna County Saturday morning.

But they weren’t just running for fun. They were running with the tools to benefit them throughout life. Eyewitness News reporter Morgan Parrish stepped out to Scranton High School to learn more about the Girls on the Run Celebration 5K.

These young athletes braved the chilly weather and put their best foot forward, all to cross the finish line during the annual Girls on the Run Celebration 5K.

“I mean it was hard,” Kathryn Beck of Abington Heights said.

“You need to pace yourself definitely,” Lily Tyler of Waverly Elementary School said.

“It may seem hard, but anyone can do it if you set your mind to it,” Gabriella Bourcier of Abington Heights Middle School said.

Girls on the Run is a national organization that aims to teach girls from 3rd to 8th grade how to live a balanced, healthy lifestyle and examine their values and beliefs. Saturday’s run marks the end of a 10-week program teaching the young girls how to build relationships with their peers.

“Studies show that self-esteem peaks at age nine, so we’re capturing these girls at a critical time in their lives so that they can break through the glass ceilings and take their strengths and learn at a young age that self-care is important that they can change the world,” Girls on the Run Pocono coordinator Gretchen Henderson said.

“It’s not just the running aspect that’s so great about it. There’s a mentoring component and lesson for girls and it is just incredibly impressive what these people have done with young girls,” Paul Stefani, Issac Trip Elementary principal said.

This year, the organization also chose to raise money for a local family who lost their home to a house fire. The girls sold handmade scrunchies to donate the proceeds to the family.

About 75 girls participated and each of them had a running buddy 16 years or older. It could’ve been a family member or a friend.

Gabriella Bourcier’s running buddy was her mom.

“She encouraged me to push myself more than I maybe even would,” Gabriella said.

“She was like telling me to push myself and to keep doing it,” Kathryn Beck said.

Endurance, strength, and motivation to keep these girls pushing forward today and every day.

“You learn to have a good, kind spirit and how to become a better person,” Lily Tyler said.

The second Girls on the Run Celebration 5K event of the year will be held Saturday, December 7th at East Stroudsburg University.