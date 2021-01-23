Girl Scouts adapt for cookie sales success

(WBRE-WYOU-TV) – One week since Girl Scout Cookie sales began, directors of the program say sales are soaring. It is a different picture from almost one year ago.

The state shut down right before Scouts started delivering and selling their well-known cookies, and members of the Girl Scouts in the Heart of Pennsylvania weren’t sure how they’d pull off the annual tradition.

“Cookie sales come from cookie booths, and if we couldn’t be in person with each other then it would be a lot harder to sell how many cookies we wanted,” said Em Raub, Girl Scout Troop 30304.

With stay-at-home orders in place, it would also be hard to sell and deliver cookies door to door. Directors say it was a learning experience for the Girl Scout entrepreneurs. Many used their personal cookie sale websites to do the job.

“So last year, that digital cookie site was everywhere. Girls were sharing their links, they were hosting Facebook events and parties,” said Jessica Delp, Director of Product Program and Retail, Girl Scouts in the Heart of Pennsylvania.

From selling a roll of toilet paper with every case of cookies sold, to virtual cookie events, the Girl Scouts got creative.

“A local pizza shop actually bought them from us and sold them for us,” said Lily Grymko, Girl Scout Troop 30304.

“We are going to start doing other stuff like door hanging and walking around with cookies,” said Aaralynn Mbaye, Girl Scout Troop 30304.

This year, cookie selling tables are back, but…

“You’re not gonna see four to six girls outside the grocery store. That’s not safe. Usually the table is set horizontally. This year it might be sent vertically so you have that six foot distance between the customer and the girl,” said Delp.

While they miss being among their fellow Girl Scouts, the girls I spoke to say some of the selling techniques they learned will be useful in a normal year.