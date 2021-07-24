Girl Scout honored for park project

LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A local Girl Scout is being recognized for her hard work and dedication to her community.

Katy Schon has been a Girl Scout most of her life. She finally received the Gold Award, the highest award that can be achieved, for the work she’s put into this park.

Friends, family, and local leaders came out to celebrate Schon, not just for her accomplishments as a Girl Scout but also for her Gold Award project called Katy’s Corner.

“Closest to us we have the children’s maze which is a repurposed shuffleboard. And then beyond that we have a gaga ball pit and then past that pit we have a four square court. I wanted to make something for kids in between the playground and the basketball hoops,” Schon said.

The project took months to complete over more than 100 hours. The new additions at the James Short Park will give older kids more games to play.

“Especially with the gaga and some of these other activities, they’re things that middle school, high school kids do and a lot of times there’s playgrounds but there’s not a lot for the older youth and so I think this is going to serve a need that’s been needed in our community,” Loyalsock Township Recreation board chair Alice Trowbridge said.

Schon raised nearly all the funds by selling thousands of Girl Scout cookies and having fundraisers. She also worked closely with the township.

“We started with the rec center and we talked with my project advisor Shannon Lukowski and she okayed our project,” Schon said.

Her mother, who’s also the troop’s leader, says she couldn’t be prouder of Katy’s Corner.

“I stressed to her that this idea, you know, you’re not just affecting one kid, you’re affecting hundreds of kids and it will have your name on the project as something you did. Just so proud of her,” Katy’s mom, Kim said.

Everyone Eyewitness News talked to says they loved to see this project come to life because it will give kids more to do outside.