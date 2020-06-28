Girardville holds drive to benefit Gilberton flood victims

GIRARDVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) –Gilberton is no longer underwater, but many of the borough’s residents still have a lot of work to do to clean up the area. A group of Boy Scouts collected items the residents might need and donated them to an essential items drive held by the community of Girardsville.

Earlier this month, Gilberton’s Main Street was mostly under water. The flooding is now under control, but life is not back to normal. Residents still have to clean up their homes. That’s why the mayor of Girardville started the essential items drive.

“I don’t want to see anyone have an issue that extends further from this simply because they weren’t able to get the right supply,” Mayor Michael Zangari said.

Boy Scout Troop 44 from Moosic drove an hour to add their donation to the drive.

“If we didn’t help them, they wouldn’t have a house or anywhere to sleep,” Scout Dylan Smith said.

“Anything they need to clean up their home, whether it be from cleaning a toilet to cleaning floors to protective wear to remove drywalls, etc.,” Zangari said.

Troop 44 Scoutmaster Stephen Conforti says he hopes the boys will learn an important lesson.

“One of the lessons to come out of this for the boys is to always be prepared to give,” Conforti said.

The drive began on June 22nd and within five days, the borough hall room was filled with donations. The donations were then dropped off in Gilberton. The next round of donations, including those brought by Troop 44, will go to those who have already used up their supplies. Zangari says it’s inspiring to see the boys help their neighbors.

“These boys are from up near Scranton. They don’t know the residents of Gilberton, but they came all the way down here today in full uniform, despite everything else going on in the world, to make sure the folks in Gilberton knew that they were here to support them,” Zangari said.

Zangari says depending on the need, the drive may be extended. But for now the last day is Thursday and the donations will be distributed on Friday. To donate, you can drop items off at the Girardsville borough building or call 570-276-1635 and leave a message.