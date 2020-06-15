Gilberton continues to face floodwater issues

GILBERTON, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE / WYOU – TV) — The borough of Gilberton is far from finished dealing with heavy rain that fell last Thursday.

A meeting is underway Monday at Continental Hose Company in Gilberton to discuss what caused the flooding and how officials are handling it.

Ed Dawe’s basement flooded after the rain and while it has since receded, the 82-year-old is now dealing with the damage. He blames recent road construction for all the problems.

“We’ve had rain before, no problem. All of a sudden they doing their work down there at that bridge now we’re flooded,” Dawe said.

Many residents blame the standing water on PennDOT’s 924 bridge project. Emergency crews spent the last 4 days using pumps to drain the water, after just 3 inches of rain.

PennDOT says they had two 48-inch pipes to allow water from the creek to flow through but they weren’t enough for the amount of water that hit.

“Due to the excessive rain in from last week some debris did become lodged in the pipes which has since been cleared out and our contractor is out there monitoring water flows to make sure that no further debris does clog,” Sean Brown, a PennDOT press officer said.

This area has experienced flooding before, with a notable one back in 2006, people say this one was far worse.

“I was sort of amazed it was this much water because it was certainly the level of water was everything that we saw back in 2006,” John Matz, Schuylkill County Emergency Management Coordinator said.

Matz says there are other factors that may have contributed to the flooding that left more than 40 people displaced and others like Ed Dawe frustrated.

“A lot of damage down there. I don’t know who’s going to clean it up. I’m too old to do that,” Dawe said.

Residents say the flooding has gone down since the rain storm Thursday but it will still take at least another day or two to drain all the water.

Since it’s an isolated area, the Schuylkill County management coordinator says they do not qualify for federal funding, to help those impacted. They are are looking for other sources of relief.

Eyewitness News has a crew at the meeting mentioned above and will have more on it on Eyewitness News at 11.