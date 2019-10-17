Gifted program staying in Wyoming Valley West School District

(WBRE/WYOU) — A Wyoming Valley West school program is off the chopping block at least for now.

Parents were worried the board would make the decision to nix the gifted education program at a meeting Wednesday. But the school board president says they have no need to worry as no decision will be made without them.

“It’s an idea that was put out. But no decision has been made. We haven’t even had one meeting on it as a board. So, once we get together like I promised them, it may be a month, two months or three months from now. But until we get to it, they will be included on it,” board president Joseph Mazur said.

Mazur says the school board has other priorities to take care of before a decision is made. About 50 children in the Wyoming Valley West School District are a part of the program.