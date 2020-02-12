Ghosting in the Workforce

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The term ghosting is often used when someone stands-up their date.

But ghosting has become a growing problem in the workforce. Eyewitness News Reporter Mark Hiller looked into who’s doing the ghosting and why it’s happening so often.

Luzerne County CareerLink in Wilkes-Barre is a place that connects people with new jobs. But there’s an increasing phenomena lately in the workforce.

When asked if Kevin Lloyd of Pittston was aware of it he said, “Highly aware of it.”

It’s called ghosting. It happens when a worker quits without giving the employer any notice or when an employee is hired for a new job and never shows up. Mr. Lloyd who is 28 years old has a theory why workers would change their mind before their first day on the job.

“Some jobs might be more lucrative for a person in financial strain,” Mr. Lloyd said.

“It’s a jobseeker’s job market right now,” said Luzerne County CareerLink Business Services Manager Tracy Kleban.

That means greater opportunity for higher wages and better benefits that start immediately. One study shows half of millennials ages 24 to 39 and Gen Zers 23 and younger have ghosted an employer for a higher paying job elsewhere.

Ms. Kleban said, “Employers really have to make sure that they’re staying competitive and they are market leader to obtain and attract and retain that top talent.”

You can’t always blame ghosting on dollars and cents. Ms. Kleban acknowledged that sometimes it’s because existing employees just don’t feel valued.

“A lot of national HR organizations have really been kind of honing in on this and this is something that we’re talking to local employers about when we go out to meet with them,” she said.

As tempting as ghosting may be, Luzerne County CareerLink recommends you do the right thing. After all, you may end up circling back to that job you ghosted. Alerting the employer about your decision to work elsewhere not only is respectable, but also can lead to renegotiation.

“Just have that conversation. It may be difficult to have but as long as it’s productive it’s a win at the end of the day,” said Ms. Kleban.

Another study shows millennials are more likely to place culture over salary than adults over 45 when it comes to job satisfaction.