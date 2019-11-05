Getting ready to hit the polls to decide the County Commissioners race in Lackawanna County

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Less than 12 hours and counting until the polls open for Election Day. Candidates for municipal government seats are vying for your vote tomorrow, including candidates for Lackawanna County Commissioners.

Political ads are popping up ahead of Election Day. If you live in Lackawanna County, you’ll see on the ballot four candidates for Commissioner who are running as two separate teams: Democrats Jerry Notarianni and Debi Domenick and Republicans Mike Giannetta and Chris Chermak.

Those heading to the polls should remember you can vote for two county commissioners in Lackawanna County. Those polls open at 7 am and close at 8 pm tomorrow.