Closings & Delays
There are currently 109 active closings. Click for more details.

Getting Ready for Winter Weather

Top Stories

by: , Posted by Jayne Ann Bugda

Posted: / Updated:

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) Many people headed out to stores to stock up before the first big snowstorm of the season.

On Sunday evening, Eyewitness News Reporter Rachael Espaillat talked weather with some people getting ready for the snow!

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar

Your Photos