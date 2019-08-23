Getting ready for the Great Pocono Raceway Airshow

LONG POND, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — When you head to the Tricky Triangle you typically see high-performance race cars zipping and zooming around the track, but this weekend all eyes will be on the sky as the Great Pocono Raceway Air Show takes off.

“We’re not just motorsports anymore,” Director of Content and Communication at Pocono Raceway, Kevin Heaney said. “We’re trying to just see what else is out there. Who knows what’s next for Pocono Raceway.”

The Air Show will feature a number of different style performances in the sky with a squadron of unique planes.

“The aerial excitement, things flying over the track, parachute jumping into the track, a Vietnam era Huey Helicopter that you can take rides in, as well as static display helicopters from the Pennsylvania Army Guard, the U.S. Coast Guard,” David Schultz, President of David Schultz Air Shows and the Event Coordinator said.

Pilot Paul Dougherty loves the experience of being up in the clouds.

“Being a pilot is a wonderful feeling and I think everyone has a different takeaway from their experience of flight,” Dougherty said. “But for me, it’s a rush every time I climb in this airplane and go fly.”

If Nascar is what you really want to see, they have a little twist with one car racing a plane in the sky.

The Great Pocono Raceway Air Show is this Saturday and Sunday. Gates open at 10 am and the show starts at noon.