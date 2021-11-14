Getting fit and helping families in need at the same time in Williamsport

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) —The holiday season is nearly here and one fitness club has dedicated the entire month of November to feeding local families in need.

Getting fit can help feed families in need. During the month of November, Planet Fitness in Williamsport, along with their locations across the state and country, are doing a Thanksgiving food drive for local communities.

“We’re doing you know your non-perishable items. We try to do nutritional items too. So they did give us a list of things we should be asking the members to donate,” Planet Fitness Williamsport general manager Holly Meckley said.

For every food item brought in, the donor is entered to win a six-month black card membership for free. Meckley says many are happy to give, regardless of an incentive.

“It’s nice to see the members, they really truly enjoy coming in. They’ll bring their little grocery bag and they’ll put their stuff in the box and ‘I put my stuff in!’ they get really excited about being able to just do something for other people,” Meckley said.

All proceeds go to the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank in Williamsport, which are distributed to 27 counties across the region. With so many families affected by food insecurity during the pandemic, Meckley says it’s drawn even more donations.

“It’s humbling what we’ve all been going through you know for almost the last two years now. So, you know if someone was in a rough spot and they’re doing better now or if they know other people in their community that are struggling, it’s easier to be you know a little more empathetic,” Meckley said.

And you don’t need to belong to the gym to donate food items.

“It’s for our members and non-members here too if they wanted to try. If they wanted to just stop in here at the front counter, we can always help them out,” Meckley said.

They’re accepting donations until Monday the 22nd.