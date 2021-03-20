Getting creative for inaugural “Scranton Porch Festival”

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) – The pandemic has forced many events to be postponed, including St. Patrick’s Parade Day in Scranton. It’s what prompted the creative minds to come up with a new, safe way to celebrate in the Electric City.

While Saint Patrick’s Day has come and gone, streets in the City of Scranton are filled with music and art. The inaugural “Scranton Porch Festival” kicked off Saturday.

“This time of year there needs to be an opportunity to get out, get some fresh air, connect with the community, and what better way than through the arts and culture,” said Conor Kelley O’Brien, Co-Founder/Executive Director of the Scranton Fringe Festival.

Conor Kelly O’Brien and organizers from the arts-friendly incubator called Scranton Fringe came up with the idea. He says Scranton Porch Festival is inspired by recent Mardi Gras celebrations in New Orleans, when people decorated their homes and porches as floats in lieu of parades.

“To be outside and and to be around one another and celebrating life and art and culture here it’s really, really been a great way to start the spring,” said Tannis Kowalchuk, a performer from Farm Arts Collective.

That celebration also includes decorating businesses and homes in themes. The creativity could include holidays, favorite movies, or anything really by just letting your imagination run wild.

“Porch Fest is a great way to see each other outside, on the streets, in a safe way as we’re still waiting for so many of us to get vaccinated,” said Mayor Paige Cognetti (D) Scranton.

Some Porch Fest displays are even organized. Ruth Rose coordinated her entire block in the city’s Hill Section. They decided on a Harry Potter theme.

“A lot of people on our block did some DIY work and they’ve done amazing designs so you can see across the street we have a paper mache Ravenclaw and we have a Quidditch-themed house,” said Rose.

Porch Fest: proving fun for do-it-yourself decorators, and fun for everyone else to enjoy.

“See it come together, and see a lot of smiling kids running around today was just, it felt healing,” said Rose.

Porch Fest continues in Scranton through next Sunday the 28th.