Getting a Jump on Black Friday Shopping

POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The leftovers are in the fridge and now it’s time to shop.

Black Friday isn’t quite here yet but the sales have already started. The cold didn’t stand a chance against the dedicated Black Friday shoppers. Susan Whitesell and her group were at the front of the line to hit the deals at Kohl’s in Fairlane Village mall in Pottsville.

“I need my comforters. They have the best prices for comforters,” Whitesell said.

As soon as workers gave the green light, she and the rest of the eager customers scurried in to score big on shopping deals. Online shopping? Not for some of these deal hunters.

“I really like being in the store and physically getting the things. I think it’s so much fun actually going in and waiting in line,” shopper Rachael Arndt said.

Kohl’s opened its doors at 5 p.m. and within the first 10 minutes, happy shoppers were already walking out with their deals. Arndt swiftly snagged boots she was planning to buy for her and her daughter.

“Run in, get the stuff as quickly as possible and get out as quickly as possible and get to the next store,” Arndt said.

And for many of these bargain buyers, this is only the first leg of a larger journey.

“We’ll start here, then we’ll go to like 12 or 1. We’ll get a few hours of sleep and then head to Reading and then shop tomorrow,” Whitesell said.

Showing how shoppers power through the shopping marathon this holiday season. Many Black Friday shoppers will continue then take their shopping online for Cyber Monday.