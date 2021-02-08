‘Get to work’: Education funding in the balance with state budget proposal

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Official debate over Pennsylvania’s proposed budget does not start until next week. But, there’s a lot to unpack, especially when it comes to how it could impact education.

“My legislative plan is an investment in Pennsylvania students, but really it’s an investment in the future for all of us,” said Governor Tom Wolf.

Governor Wolf is calling for $36.1 billion in the Pennsylvania state budget.

More than $1 billion could be set to help out what education professionals in the area tell Eyewitness News, are numbers that just historically haven’t worked.

“Everybody talks about a fair funding formula, and I’ve testified numerous times that there’s nothing fair about it,” said says Rosemary Boland, President of Scranton Federation of Teachers.

Boland says she’s seen issues that have been plaguing the Scranton School District in recent years.

“We’re very hard hit. This has got to help us a lot, if the state legislature passes this.”

In Scranton and across the state, there are historic funding issues, but some state lawmakers aren’t keen on where some of the funding would come from.

“The governor is proposing the largest personal income tax increase in the history of Pennsylvania 46 percent. That’s a $7 billion tax on working families, and on small businesses,” says Sen. John Yudichak, (I) 14th District.

“I do always support education, but to generate the dollars from a personal income tax increase a $7 billion increase on families is not the right way to do that,” says rep. Rosemary Brown, (R) 189th District.

It adds up to $100 million for basic education, $30 million for early childhood and all day kindergarten, as well as $25 million for special education and $1billion for facilities.

“All the money doesn’t come from heaven. It comes from people who live in the state and appreciate the fact that there are kids in this state who have to be educated, and they should be getting a quality education,” says Boland. “I’m hopeful that the, as I said, the legislature listens and, and makes it happen, but if they start their petty squabbling, they’re walking away from every kid in the state of Pennsylvania.”