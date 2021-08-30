Get to know Duke at Blue Chip Animal Refuge

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A local animal refuge needs your help finding the owner of a malnourished dog.

The hound was found Sunday in Luzerne County. Let Eyewitness News introduce you to the pup looking for more than a bone.

Meet Duke, an older coonhound in search of his owners. Blue Chip Animal Refuge says he was found near the Sweet Valley area Sunday extremely underweight.

“He’s definitely emaciated. You can see just about every bone on his body,” Blue Chip Animal Refuge senior volunteer Emma Ripka said.

No identification, starving and thirsty. Ripka says the hunting dog was having difficulty walking when he was first brought in. Now, he’s on the mend.

“Today he’s doing better. He was really weak yesterday. We’ve got some good meals in him and water and he is definitely more lively today than yesterday,” Ripka said.

As they begin his recovery, Blue Chip is now working to figure out what happened to Duke before he was found. They say best-case scenario is he could have been lost for a very long time, but they aren’t leaving out the worst case scenario either.

“This can be a case of neglect or dumping your dog if you don’t want him anymore. It could be a hunting dog that got loose a long time ago. unfortunately he’s not microchipped so we can’t trace him back anywhere unless they reach out and they have the proper identification that he is their dog,” Ripka said.

For now, the goal is to get Duke’s health in order, get him to the vet, and see if an owner reaches out. Officials say there’s been no reports of a missing dog fitting Duke’s description in the Back Mountain area, making it a little harder for the shelter.

For now, they are leaning on the public to help get Duke’s story out.

“His post got a lot of views, but we haven’t heard anything yet, so we’re not sure if anyone is going to claim him,” Ripka said.

If you recognize Duke, please contact Blue Chip Farm Animal Rescue on Facebook or by calling 570-333-5265.