‘Get Off Your Cans and Read’ Campaign to help raise money for children’s books

SWOYERSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A local mayor hopes to spread the love of reading to children through a campaign to recycle cans.

It’s been one week since Christopher Concert, the mayor of Swoyersville, started his campaign, asking people to donate aluminum cans.

“Beer cans, soda cans, cat food cans, they’re all aluminum. And I ask them to bring them here and put them behind this dumpster,” Concert said.

He says he’s gotten more than 100 bags of cans.

“I never expected this many cans so fast but it’s a good thing. And I have people coming from not only Swoyersville but around,” Concert said.

The mayor plans to exchange the cans for cash. That money will buy books for kids in kindergarten and first grade at the Dana Street Elementary school in the fall.

“There are just so many kids that just wanna read. You know what I mean and I think that having books is very important,” Concert said.

Janal Engle donated a bag of cans Sunday afternoon. She says it’s all about helping each other and believes reading is an escape for children.

“It broadens your mind. It may take you to another place, if you’re in a bad place. It takes you to another place,” Engle said.

You can get 25 cents per each pound of cans recycled. That’s why Concert says the more, the merrier. Concert says the cans will help benefit not one, but three causes. He asks people to take the the tabs off the cans and put them in Ziploc bags, which can then be donated to the Ronald McDonald House to recycle and raise their own funds. The cans will also benefit his Thank You Cards for Veterans program. He says overall the community has been incredibly helpful.

“They say this is the valley with a heart. I tell you that little heart starts in Swoyersville and just goes out,” Concert said.

People can leave the bags of cans at the dumpster at the Swoyersville Borough building.

Concert says he’s also looking for volunteers to help take off the tabs and labels, and sort through the cans.