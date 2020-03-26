Woman charged after allegedly coughing on food at Gerrity’s Supermarket

UPDATE: Margaret Cirko, 35, is charged in connection with an incident at Gerrity’s Supermarket in Hanover Township. Police say she coughed on food. The store was cleaned and disinfected and $35,000 worth of food was thrown out, according to Gerrity’s. She’s charged with numerous counts including terroristic threats and disorderly conduct. She allegedly yelled, “I have the virus, now you are all going to get sick.”

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Gerrity’s Supermarket in Hanover Township was forced to toss out thousands of dollars of merchandise after a customer allegedly coughed on it.

Police say it happened after 2:00 Wednesday afternoon at the store on the Sans Souci Parkway.

The store said the woman coughed on produce, bakery items and meat. Gerrity’s said it has had issues with the woman in the past.

Workers were forced to throw all of the food away out of abundance of caution. Gerrity’s said it totaled around $35,000.

Hanover Township police say the woman is undergoing a mental health evaluation. They say she will be charged.