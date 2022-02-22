Gerrity’s shows employees appreciation on Supermarket Employee Appreciation Day

MOOSIC, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Tuesday was Supermarket Employee Appreciation Day.

A day dedicated to saying “thank you” for the efforts of these essential workers during the pandemic. Gerrity’s took part by hosting giveaways, prizes and giving all of its employees a catered lunch.

In addition to gift cards and vouchers, workers were given special t-shirts to wear. During the height of the pandemic, Gerrity’s remained open to provide the essentials for the community.

“Honestly, it’s a really good feeling. I mean, we are here seven days a week almost every week of the year, and we work holidays and weekends and nights they’re the busy times and COVID was tough for all of us as well,” employee Pam Evans said.

“They’ve done a fantastic job over the last two years. It has been so incredibly difficult for them. We’re working short-handed, we’ve had the whole COVID issue to deal with, especially in the beginning. It was a very scary time,” co-owner Joe Fasula said.

Gerrity’s employs 1,300 workers at 10 locations in Lackawanna, Luzerne and Northampton Counties.