Gerrity’s offering a $50 gift card for first-time vaccine receivers

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A local grocery store chain and Lackawanna County have teamed up to motivate residents to get vaccinated.

Gerrity is holding three COVID-19 vaccine clinics over the next two weeks. With the help of Lackawanna County, Gerrity’s Supermarket is offering $50 Gerrity’s gift cards to anyone 18 or older who receives their first dose at one of the clinics.

Lackawanna County will be sponsoring the cost of the gift cards for 100 recipients at each clinic.

We thought with the holidays here to incentivize and encourage people that might have maybe had some barriers or fears they can come in and get a little reward for taking the time to increase the immunization rate,” pharmacist Lisa Dukes said.

At this current time, only three received their first vaccine. Wednesday’s clinic will be offering the vaccine along with the $50 gift card until 3 p.m., from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sign-ups are still available at Gerrity’s website.

The last two clinics will be held on December 15th at 702 S. Main Avenue in Scranton, and on December 16th at 4015 Birney Avenue, in Moosic.