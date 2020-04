SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Gerrity’s Supermarket announced on Friday that a worker at the Meadow Avenue location has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Gerrity’s, the employee last worked at the store on Saturday, April 4, and will remain in quarantine until released by their healthcare provider.

Gerrity’s has consulted with the PA Department of Health and is following all recommendations. The store also has cleaning protocols and safety policies in place.