Gerrity’s holds second vaccine clinic for employees

WYOMING, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An area grocery store continues to make an effort to get more people vaccinated for coronavirus.

Gerrity’s in Wyoming held its second vaccine clinic for its employees and their family members. Sunday was the last day for Gerrity’s employees to get their vaccine shot inside the store.

Co-owner Joe Fasula says he voiced his frustration about grocery store workers getting pushed to the back of the line to a local doctor. The doctor had extra doses and offered it to the store’s employees.

Fasula says essential workers are at more risk of contracting COVID-19 and it’s vital to protect them.

“We as a group have been on the frontlines every single day since the pandemic started, and we are exposed to nearly thousands of people every single week. It’s really vitally important that our people get vaccinated,” Fasula said.

All Gerrity’s employees who fall under phase 1A, or have family members at high risk for contracting the virus, had the opportunity to get vaccinated. Fasula, whose daughter has an auto-immune disease, also received his vaccine on Sunday.

“I think that’s important that people realize that you may not qualify because of age, which I don’t, or because of pre-existing conditions, which I don’t, but if you care for someone who has some sort of condition, you are able to qualify under that,” Fasula said.

It was a similar case for Bailey Stoodley. She tells Eyewitness News she’s been tested for COVID-19 six times so far.

“My stepfather actually has a very horrible immune system and I was afraid if I got sick he would have a high chance of getting sick. I know he wouldn’t have actually be able to make it if he did,” Stoodley said.

Cheryl Lord of Plymouth is relieved she got vaccinated Sunday.

“I’m gonna be able to have my freedom back, and not worry about getting COVID. It’s been on my mind since the time it started. So now I’m going to have some relief,” Lord said.

Lord is excited to see her family and grandchildren, who she hasn’t seen for quite sometime.

Fasula says getting his employees vaccinated also creates a safer environment for their customers.