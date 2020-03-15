Gerrity’s announces new procedures for shoppers and employees

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Gerrity’s has implemented new procedures and initiatives in light of the coronavirus.

According to a press release, Gerrity’s will be spraying carts and hand baskets with an additional disinfectant. They will be providing additional wipe stations throughout the store.

They are also improving online shopping experience by purchasing two additional delivery vans and staff will be required to wear gloves while handling products.

Gerrity’s will be placing limits on certain products to ensure they can serve as many customers as possible. The products that will be limited will change as the situation demands.

In addition, Gerrity’s will direct employees to stay home and get tested if they experience any symptoms.