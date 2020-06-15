George Floyd vigil held in Williamsport

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A community in Lycoming County came together Sunday evening to honor George Floyd and the other victims of police brutality.

“Now is the time and power to the people,” organizer Melodie Russell said.

May 25, 2020. It’s the day George Floyd was killed and a day that many won’t forget.

“It was just horrific. There’s no words. This is why we’re doing this because that needs to stop,” coordinator Kristen Phillips said.

Hundreds of people came together in Williamsport for a vigil to honor the lives of those who have been senselessly murdered because of racial injustice. It’s a way to pay honor to all those who started the Black Lives movement.

“Well I think we still have to reverence for their life so that’s why it’s so important we do this,” Russell said.

Signs were raised high as people chanted, making sure their voices were heard.

“Well I’m trying to make a difference in the world. The Black Lives Matter movement, we’re trying to progress that and we’re trying to bring awareness to all the injustices black people and POC face daily in their lives,” Sydney Crews of Williamsport said.

“It’s important to me as an African-American to see that everybody is now noticing the injustice that’s going on with the policing system and within America. It’s something I’ve lived in and dealt with all my life but I’m glad everybody is acting as if they’re aware,” Anna Dinkins of Williamsport said.

Members of the community spoke on police brutality, took a knee for eight minutes and 53 seconds for Floyd, released balloons and lit candles.

“It breaks our hearts when we see any of our brothers or sisters in pain and so if we have an opportunity to share God’s love and the love of Christ in a positive and helpful way, we want to do that,” Reverend Matthew Lake of First United Methodist Church said.

“It’s not a black-white issue. It is definitely, definitely a humanity issue. It’s about humans doing the right thing,” Tyra Crews of Williamsport said.

“It makes me proud. I’m proud of Williamsport for coming out, for standing up and for doing it peacefully. I’m proud to be a part of Williamsport,” Phillips said.

This is the third Black Lives Matter event put on by the peaceful protesters of Williamsport.