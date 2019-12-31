Genetti’s ready for another New Year’s Rockin’ Eve celebration

(WBRE/WYOU) — Genetti’s in Williamsport is again gearing up for their big New Year’s Rockin’ Eve celebration.

The annual party has been going on for at least a decade. The grand ballroom will be filled with nearly 500 guests Tuesday night. General admission tickets are still available, but all VIP tickets have been sold out.

Clyde Frog will perform as well as Billy Price. Normally a large baseball is dropped at midnight but the hotel decided not to do it this year due to bad weather in the past. However, organizers say they’re still looking forward to a night of fun.

“It takes a lot of preparation to get this ready. We start figuring out who’s going to be the entertainment all the way back in September. We get phone calls for reservations in September. What’s going on, who’s playing, so it’s every day selling tickets and making sure everything goes smoothly,” front desk supervisor Alicia Keller said.

Doors open at 8 p.m. Tuesday night for the celebration.