Genesis Jeep Coalition toy delivery helps Wayne County children

HONESDALE, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — This Christmas season Eyewitness News has featured the generosity of people donating toys.

Monday night in Wayne County, a Jeep Coalition loaded the vehicles with toys and donated them. Four Jeeps made a special delivery to Wayne County Children and Youth Services Monday.

“Go anywhere. Do anything” is the Fiat Chrysler’s motto for the Jeep brand and these owners are doing just that.

“The options are endless, you know. If it wants to take you to Walmart and buy a bunch of toys for a bunch of kids or it wants you to take you through a mud pit and have a great time, it can do both,” Genesis Jeep Coalition president Ricky Thomas said.

The Genesis Jeep Coalition was formed as a non-profit earlier this year. For weeks members hit the streets asking for monetary donations and accepted toys at their Jeep Nights to support underprivileged children.

“As a child who grew up, you know, needing some help in our family, it’s always kind of been my mission to help out when I can,” Thomas said.

The hundreds of toys donated will be gifted to children in the county’s Children and Youth Services like its foster care program.

“Things aren’t necessarily in a good way if they are involved with CYS. But this is a way to give them a little bit of what every kid sees on Christmas morning,” Wayne County digital media specialist Mikki Uzupes said.

Uzupes says many families have been helped by other organizations. The toys donated will help with last minute requests.

“If they have a last-minute placement right before the holidays and a child has to be removed from a home, we want to make sure that in that new foster home that they are going to have a nice Christmas and they’re going to have presents,” Uzupes said.

“It’s amazing, it beautiful, it’s truly something that will touch you and be a moment that you will cherish for the rest of your life,” Thomas said.

Wayne County families who are not being helped by another organization can receive gifts from CYS. They do not have to be a part of the system.