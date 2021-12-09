Geisinger Tunkhannock plans to move to new location in Eaton Township

WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Geisinger will be relocating its clinic in Wyoming County.

Geisinger Tunkhannock will be relocating from its Route 6 building in Tunkhannock Township to the former Walmart on Route 29 in Eaton Township. The move comes as the 65-year-old population continues to grow in the county.

The 30,000-square-foot facility will offer primary care, women’s health, ENT, laboratory, imaging, and convenient-care walk-in services, including outreach services in cardiology, neurology, general surgery and pulmonology.

There will be room for expansion in the future. Geisinger’s new location will be where Ace Hardware is currently located. Dollar Tree and Anytime Fitness will remain in their current location.

