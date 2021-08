(WBRE/WYOU) — Geisinger is reinstating visitor restrictions at its hospital campuses due to increasing COVID infections.

Starting Monday, hospitalized patients and patients in the emergency room will be permitted two visitors. Outpatients will be allowed just one.

Masks must also be worn, regardless of vaccination status. Friday’s announcement comes as the state reports nearly 1,700 new cases of COVID-19 in the commonwealth and eight additional deaths.